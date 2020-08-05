LeBron James, Anthony Davis Struggle as Lakers Fall to Chris Paul, Thunder

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 6, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul attempts a lay up against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Chris Paul posted 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 105-86 in a low-scoring defensive battle Wednesday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

The Thunder took a 26-18 lead after one quarter and never trailed as they cruised to the 19-point win.

The Lakers went ice cold from the field, shooting 35.2 percent overall and 5-of-37 from three-point range. Oklahoma City notably struggled from beyond the arc as well (5-of-24), but Paul dominated while leading OKC to its second win in three seeding games during the NBA's restart. 

All five Thunder starters scored in double digits. LeBron James led the Lakers with 19 points and 11 boards.

L.A., which has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, fell to 51-16 overall and 2-2 in the restart. OKC is 42-25, good enough for a tie for fifth with the Houston Rockets in the West. The Thunder have already clinched a playoff berth.

      

Notable Performances

Thunder PG Chris Paul: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST

Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL

Thunder F Danilo Gallinari: 19 PTS, 7 REB

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 19 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST

Lakers G Dion Waiters: 14 PTS

     

What's Next?

The Lakers will finish their back-to-back set against the Rockets on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. OKC will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 4 p.m.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

