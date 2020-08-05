Aaron Judge Ties A-Rod's Yankees Record with 7 HRs in 1st 10 Games of Season

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Aaron Judge has been scorching hot to start the 2020 season and he has put himself in the New York Yankees record books.

The slugger hit his seventh home run Wednesday, joining Alex Rodriguez as the only Yankees hitters to reach that mark in the team's first 10 games:

Rodriguez accomplished the feat in 2007 in a season where he hit a league-high 54 home runs and earned one of his three career MVP awards.

Judge won't be able to reach this mark in the shortened 2020 campaign, but he has been as good as ever while helping the Yankees start 8-2. Along with his home run total, he also has 17 RBI while hitting .308 after Wednesday's first game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 28-year-old has been one of the best home run hitters in baseball when healthy, hitting 52 home runs as a rookie in 2017. Injuries have slowed him down since then, but it seems like he is now fully healthy based on his recent streak.