Falcons' Calvin Ridley Expects to Be Elite This Year, Wants at Least 1,000 Yards

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Heading into his third NFL season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has set lofty goals for himself in 2020.

Speaking to reporters about his expectations, Ridley said he "should be elite this year" and explained what he wants to do to reach that level.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm real hungry to show people that I'm easily a 1,000-yard receiver, easily—and even better," he said. "I think that's what it is for me. I'm always confident in myself, and I'm just really hungry and want to help the team win as much as I can."

The Falcons selected Ridley No. 26 overall in the 2018 NFL draft. His arrival was designed to bring the offense back to the days when Roddy White was paired with Julio Jones.

Ridley has performed well over the past two seasons. The Alabama alum has recorded 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 receptions in 29 career games. His 2019 season ended early when he suffered an abdominal injury in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta could boast one of the best offenses in 2020, as Ridley, Jones, Hayden Hurst, Todd Gurley and Matt Ryan comprise a potent set of skill-position players.

Ridley has proved himself to be a matchup problem for opposing defenses. If that trend continues, the Falcons will be dangerous competition for the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.