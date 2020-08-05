Big Ten Football Releases 10-Game Schedule for 2020 Season

Big Ten Football Releases 10-Game Schedule for 2020 SeasonAugust 5, 2020
The Big Ten announced its complete 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season Wednesday.
Week 1 will kick off Sept. 5, and the regular season runs through Nov. 21. The Big Ten Championship Game is set for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
