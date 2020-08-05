Big Ten Football Releases 10-Game Schedule for 2020 Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

The Big Ten logo decorates the grass at Beaver Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Penn State and Buffalo in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger/Associated Press

The Big Ten announced its complete 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season Wednesday.

Week 1 will kick off Sept. 5, and the regular season runs through Nov. 21. The Big Ten Championship Game is set for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

