2020 NBA Free Agency: Top Players and Latest Salary Cap Info for Each Team

Thus far, the NBA restart bubble has unfolded according to plan. As the seeding schedule continues to unfold and the postseason proper draws nearer, however, teams who aren't playoff-bound are going to start eyeing the 2020-21 season.

Doing so, of course, means plotting out a strategy for free agency. While only a handful of teams—like the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors—appear truly capable of emerging from the bubble as champions, the 2020-21 season is wide open for the teams with the cap space to chase stars and the willingness to spend it.

Just look at how the aforementioned Clippers and Lakers were assembled this past offseason—via trade and free agency.

Though the start of free agency isn't scheduled until October, it's not too early for us to take a look ahead at the top players expected to be available and the teams who can afford to target them.

All cap figures and player status are via Spotrac. A full list of pending free agents can be found here.

Top Players Eligible for Free Agency

Anthony Davis, PF, Los Angeles Lakers



Last year's top trade target could be this year's top free agent. Anthony Davis has a player option for the 2020-21 season and will reach free agency if he decides not to exercise it. There's a very real possibility that one of the league's few truly elite talents will be available this fall.

While it would make sense for Davis to opt-in with the Lakers—especially if they prove to be a championship team this year—Davis insists that he hasn't put much thought into his decision.

"It didn't cross my mind during the three-month, four-month break," Davis said, per Ron Gutterman of Lakers Nation.

Expect Davis to be at the top of many teams' wish lists in the coming months.

Gordon Hayward, SF, Boston Celtics

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Like Davis, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has a player option for the coming season. While Hayward is 30 years old and has dealt with multiple injuries this season, he is still one of the league's better players when fully healthy.

This season, Hayward has averaged 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in roughly 34 minutes of action per game.

Hayward will be an attractive target if he hits the open market. However, given his age and recent injury history, he may be more interested in opting-in for a $34 million payday next season. Doing so would give him another opportunity to push for the playoffs with Boston while also landing some financial security.

Fred VanVleet, PG, Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet was far from being a household name before last season's run to a title. However, the Wichita State product is now in the national spotlight and should be one of the top young targets in free agency this offseason.

The 26-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent and will reach the market if the Raptors don't extend him first.

This season, VanVleet has averaged 17.9 points, 6.6 assists and has shot 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. He dropped 36 points on the Miami Heat earlier this week in a game that will catch the eye of point-guard-needy teams.

In an underwhelming class of young unrestricted free agents, VanVleet should be one of the prizes of October and should be in line to receive a hefty payday.

Other Notable Unrestricted Free Agents

Hassan Whiteside, C, Portland Trail Blazers

Marc Gasol, C, Toronto Raptors

Serge Ibaka, PF, Toronto Raptors

Danilo Gallinari, SF, Oklahoma City Thunder

Montrezl Harrell, PF, Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Salary Cap Space

New York Knicks: $5.59 Million

Los Angeles Clippers: -$781,677

Orlando Magic: -$1.92 million

Charlotte Hornets: -$2.4 million

Utah Jazz: -$2.8 million

Phoenix Suns: -$3 million

San Antonio Spurs: -$3.7 million

Los Angeles Lakers: -$4.5 million

Indiana Pacers: -$11.9 million

Chicago Bulls: -$15 million

Milwaukee Bucks: -$15.6 million

Houston Rockets: -$16.5 million

Dallas Mavericks: -$19.9 million

Memphis Grizzlies: -$20.8 million

Minnesota Timberwolves: -$22.6 million

Brooklyn Nets: -$26.5 million

Boston Celtics: -$27.5 million

New Orleans Pelicans: -$28.7 million

Philadelphia 76ers: -32.4 million

Detroit Pistons: -$33.2 million

Golden State Warriors: -$33.9 million

Atlanta Hawks: -$34.6 million

Oklahoma City Thunder: -$46.9 million

Sacramento Kings: -$48.9 million

Cleveland Cavaliers: -$48.5 million

Washington Wizards: -$53.3 million

Portland Trail Blazers: -$59.5 million

Miami Heat: -$65.8 million

Denver Nuggets: -$68.8 million

Toronto Raptors: -$75.6 million