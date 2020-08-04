Michael Jordan Signed, Game-Worn Shoes from Bulls Rookie Season to Be Auctioned

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus))
Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

If you have a spare half-million dollars to spare, a pair of Michael Jordan game-worn shoes could be yours.

Goldin Auctions is currently running an auction of signed, game-worn Air Jordan 1s from His Airness' rookie season, and TMZ Sports reported the bidding could top $600,000. A similar pair of shoes recently sold for $560,000.  

These are expected to fetch more than that pair because Jordan signed the shoes on television in an interview with reporter Rick Lozano.

The auction, which runs through Aug. 22, is already up to $130,000 as of Tuesday.

Jordan memorabilia prices have skyrocketed since the airing of The Last Dance, the ESPN documentary following MJ's final season with the Chicago Bulls. It's likely these shoes will rank among the highest-priced items we've seen come up at auction thus far. 

