Ranking the Top 25 Players in the SEC

3 of 9

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

15. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

2020 is a make-or-break year for the senior. Not only is Mond trying to improve his NFL draft stock, but the Aggies also are returning a ton of production—16th-most nationally, per ESPN's Bill Connelly. Mond needs to show he can be a high-efficiency thrower. He mustered 6.9 yards per attempt last season, which was tied for 79th in the country.

His dual-threat talent is obvious, but Mond needs to perform much better against top competition for A&M to compete in the SEC and for the quarterback to have a professional future.

14. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

After replacing Feleipe Franks early in 2019, Trask put together a superb year. He helped guide the Gators to an 11-2 record while throwing for 2,941 yards and 25 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Florida lost several key receivers, so the senior has an opportunity to shoulder a heavier burden in 2020 and impress NFL personnel.

13. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

Although he was considered a potential first-round prospect for the 2020 draft, Leatherwood returned to Alabama for his senior year. The 6'6", 310-pounder started at right guard in 2018 and left tackle in 2019. He's twice earned All-SEC recognition.

12. Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia

LeCounte is a two-year starter and three-year contributor. Over the last two seasons, he's registered 135 tackles, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and five recoveries. LeCounte may emerge as the SEC's top safety in 2020.

11. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

From 393 rushing yards as a freshman to 734 in 2018 and 1,350 last season, Hill has enjoyed a steady increase in production. Given the Air Raid offense Leach is installing, that's unlikely to continue. But the pass-heavy system will give Hill an opportunity to prove himself as a pass-catcher; he has 44 receptions for 394 yards and five touchdowns so far at Mississippi State.