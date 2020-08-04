Kyle Kuzma After LAL Clinch No. 1 Seed: Real Laker Fans Remember Losing Seasons

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma had a message for any bandwagon fans after the team clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 116-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

The Lakers aren't generally synonymous with futility, especially over the last few decades. Los Angeles snapped a six-year playoff drought this season, but many fanbases would argue that was a fair price to pay after getting to watch the franchise win five NBA titles from 2000 to 2010.

To Kuzma's point, though, there were probably some fans who might have jumped ship to the Los Angeles Clippers as their crosstown rivals' fortunes trended in a different direction.

That can be one of the problems when so much of your image is steeped in Showtime and contending for championships.

We can all agree it's great the Lakers fans finally can root for a winning team with two of the NBA's 10 best players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis again.