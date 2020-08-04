Pac-12's #WeAreUnited Player Group Asks for 'Faster Timeline' amid COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Members of the Pac-12's #WeAreUnited campaign wrote a response to conference commissioner Larry Scott to signal their desire "to move on a faster timeline than you have proposed," according to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

Scott wrote to the players that he was going to meet with officials from member schools and return to discussions with #WeAreUnited later in the week, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Bonagura shared a portion of #WeAreUnited's response: "We are two weeks from fall camp and would like to work to come to a resolution so that we can play this season. Every day that we don't have discussions puts players at additional risk of COVID."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

