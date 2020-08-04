Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman Opts Out of Season; Will Prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

University of Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced Tuesday he's opting out of the 2020 college football season because of the "uncertainty around health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Bateman, a 2019 First Team All-Big Ten selection for the Golden Gophers, also declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

