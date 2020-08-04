Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman Opts Out of Season; Will Prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) run in for a touchdown after a catch against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Minnesota defeated Purdue 38-31. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
University of Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced Tuesday he's opting out of the 2020 college football season because of the "uncertainty around health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Bateman, a 2019 First Team All-Big Ten selection for the Golden Gophers, also declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

                          

