Joe Mixon Rumors: Bengals Star Wants New Contract to Be Among Top 8 for RBs

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is reportedly seeking a contract extension that puts him among the "eight highest-paid" players at the position.

Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported the update Monday and provided comments from Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin about the potential to get a deal done before the 2020 season gets underway in September.

"Joe is an important part of our team. He's a piece that we'd like to get extended and have around here a long time," Tobin said. "Typically, our extensions have gotten done during camp at some point."

