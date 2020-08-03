The Titan Games 2020 Results: Tyron Woodley, Hannah Teter Fall in East Region

Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

Will Sutton and Courtney Roselle were the two Titans standing tall in the East region as the second season of The Titan Games heads toward its finale.

The regional final saw the previous three losers on Mount Olympus get one last shot at redemption to earn a spot in the overall finals.

Both UFC star Tyron Woodley and 2006 Winter Olympic gold medalist Hannah Teter started out as the Titans in the East but were dethroned in their first defense of Mount Olympus.

Teter nearly made the most of her second chance, finishing second in Hammer Down on Monday night before besting Dasha Kuret in Resistance. That put her on a collision course with Roselle.

Roselle's strength advantage allowed her to build an early lead, one that Teter was unable to close. It was largely the same thing that saw Teter come undone against Haley Johnson.



Woodley couldn't clear the second hurdle on his way back to Mount Olympus after losing to Josh Porter in Resistance. That set up a rematch of last week's head-to-head battle as Porter challenged Sutton.

Sutton was doing well a week ago until a fall during the transition from Cage Crawl to Drop Zone threw off his momentum and appeared to hamper him over the remainder of the race.

On Monday, the two were neck and neck as they approached the Cage Crawl before the bigger Porter started running out of gas. That allowed Sutton to pick up his fourth straight victory in relatively straightforward fashion.

Sutton will be the clear favorite in the men's final, where he'll go up against Matt Chan and Noah Palicia.

On the women's side, Roselle will face off with Margaux Alvarez and Dani Speegle for the Titan championship.