Indiana OL Brady Feeney May Have Heart Issues from COVID-19, Says Mother

Debbie Rucker, the mother of Indiana freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney, provided a harrowing update on her son's health after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News shared the Facebook post:

Rucker explained "this virus hit my son very hard compared to most of his teammates." She said he went to the emergency room with breathing problems and is now "dealing with possible heart issues."

Rucker pleaded for others to take COVID-19 seriously and take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask and social distancing, adding "football does not really matter when your child's health is in jeopardy."

Tom Brew of Sports Illustrated noted the Indiana athletic department has not provided specific names of players who tested positive for COVID-19 but has released overall numbers of positive test results approximately every week.

The most recent update said 33 of 480 tests came back positive.

Indiana paused voluntary workouts for a week but has since resumed them for those healthy enough to participate.

Rucker did not blame Indiana for her son's condition, saying "his university has done everything right by shutting down workouts and retesting the whole team."

Feeney arrived at Indiana as a 3-star recruit as part of the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.