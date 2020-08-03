Thunder's Dennis Schroder Leaves NBA Bubble Ahead of Birth of 2nd Child

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder has left the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, for the birth of his second child, according to Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman.

"It happened this morning so he's with his family at this point and time," head coach Billy Donovan told reporters Monday. "I'll have a chance to probably talk to him and find out a little bit more, if it's not later today, tomorrow. But right now for at least this game, he'll be out. We'll probably be able to gather some more information once we get a chance to spend a little bit more time with him over the phone."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

