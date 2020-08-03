Thunder's Dennis Schroder Leaves NBA Bubble Ahead of Birth of 2nd Child

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder's Dennis Schroder drives for the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder has left the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, for the birth of his second child, according to Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman. 

"It happened this morning so he's with his family at this point and time," head coach Billy Donovan told reporters Monday. "I'll have a chance to probably talk to him and find out a little bit more, if it's not later today, tomorrow. But right now for at least this game, he'll be out. We'll probably be able to gather some more information once we get a chance to spend a little bit more time with him over the phone."

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Bucks' Mike Budenholzer, Thunder's Billy Donovan voted as 2020 Co-coaches of the Year by peers

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Bucks' Mike Budenholzer, Thunder's Billy Donovan voted as 2020 Co-coaches of the Year by peers

    Michael Kaskey-Blomain
    via CBSSports.com

    Thunder vs. Nuggets preview

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Thunder vs. Nuggets preview

    Sarah Dewberry
    via Welcome to Loud City

    Billy Donovan voted co-Coach of the Year by fellow NBA coaches

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Billy Donovan voted co-Coach of the Year by fellow NBA coaches

    Logan Newman
    via OKC Thunder Wire

    Budenholzer, Donovan Win COY

    Bucks' Mike Budenholzer, OKC's Billy Donovan voted 2020 NBCA co-coaches of the year (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Budenholzer, Donovan Win COY

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report