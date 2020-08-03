Raiders Announce No Fans Will Attend Home Games for Inaugural Las Vegas Season

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Raiders' games in Las Vegas this season will happen in front of empty stands.

The organization announced in an statement to season-ticket holders that they would not allow any fans to attend the team's home games this season, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk:

"There is nothing more important to the Raider Organization than the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, stadium workers and fans. After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, we have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance. This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.