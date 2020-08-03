Raiders Announce No Fans Will Attend Home Games for Inaugural Las Vegas Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

The former Oakland Raiders training camp facility is seen on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Alameda, Calif. The Raiders finally are settled in Las Vegas, at least partially. The team was able to open its new training facility in nearby Henderson, Nev., this week. About 70 team members, no players are allowed unless they are rehabilitating injuries, were on hand Monday at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, a 335,000-square-foot complex. It's the first time the Raiders have gotten their football operations personnel in the same building since NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ordered team facilities shut in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the Raiders' case, that was their building in Alameda. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Raiders' games in Las Vegas this season will happen in front of empty stands. 

The organization announced in an statement to season-ticket holders that they would not allow any fans to attend the team's home games this season, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk:

"There is nothing more important to the Raider Organization than the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, stadium workers and fans. After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, we have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance. This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all."

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    No Fans at Raiders Games

    Raiders announce they’ll play their first season in Las Vegas without any fans

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    No Fans at Raiders Games

    ProFootballTalk
    via ProFootballTalk

    LaFleur's Actions Speak Louder Than His Words

    B/R on what it all means for Aaron Rodgers' future with the Packers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LaFleur's Actions Speak Louder Than His Words

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Odell Won’t Opt Out

    OBJ’s interview criticizing NFL that published today was done two weeks before he saw how safe Browns facility was

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Won’t Opt Out

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    OBJ: NFL Should Cancel Season

    Odell says owners don’t see players ‘as human’ amid pandemic: ‘It doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this’ (WSJ)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ: NFL Should Cancel Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report