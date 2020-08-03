Caleb Farley Calls Opting out of 2020 CFB Season 'Toughest Decision of My Life'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Caleb Farley, the Virginia Tech cornerback who opted out of the 2020 college football season, says he has no regrets after making the "toughest decision" of his life.

"This was the toughest decision of my life. I live for football. But now that I've made the decision, I am totally at peace. I know I've done the right thing," Farley wrote for NBC Sports.

Farley is expected to be a first-round pick and was the first major collegiate star to opt out of the season over COVID-19 concerns.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

