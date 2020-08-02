Kassidy Woods: WSU's Nick Rolovich Told Me to Clear Out Locker over Pac-12 Group

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Washington State wide receiver Kassidy Woods told Josh Peter of USA Today that he believes Cougars head coach Nick Rolovich dismissed him from the team Saturday because he is a part of the group of Pac-12 athletes threatening to sit out the 2020 season if their health, safety and social justice demands aren't met.

Woods said he was told to clean out his locker and was kicked off the team's group chat after telling Rolovich he was part of that group of athletes.

"I can't even be around my teammates, so that lets me know I'm dismissed from the team," he said.

Theo Lawson of the Spokesman Review offered more details on the exchange between Woods and Rolovich:

Per Peter, Rolovich accepted when Woods said he would be sitting out for medical concerns but that being part of the Pac-12 #WeAreUnited players coalition could affect his future with the program.

Sophomore defensive back Pat Nunn and junior defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs also said their future with the team was unknown after revealing they were a part of the Pac-12 athletes coalition.

"It's a muddled mess right now," Hobbs told Peter. "I think no one knows exactly how to handle it, so it's still something that's in the air."

Peter also reported that junior defensive end Lamonte McDougle "said Rolovich had no objections to McDougle being part of the athletes group after he vowed to play regardless of whether the groups’ demands are met."

Washington State has not formally commented on the matter and referred Peter to the Pac-12's statement on Sunday:

"We support our student-athletes using their voice, and have regular communications with our student-athletes at many different levels on a range of topics. As we have clearly stated with respect to our fall competition plans, we are, and always will be, directed by medical experts, with the health, safety and well being of our student athletes, coaches and staff always the first priority."

The Pac-12 athletes issued a number of demands in a post on the Players' Tribune article, including: