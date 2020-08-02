Eagles' Doug Pederson Asymptomatic After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced head coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19 but is "asymptomatic and doing well."

The announcement continued, noting "he is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team's medical staff. The organization is following the protocols established by the NFL and the NFLPA. Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility."

Pederson is now the second NFL head coach confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed he tested positive in March.

Tim McManus of ESPN reported Pederson informed his team of the positive test during a meeting on Sunday night. McManus also noted the head coach said he felt "extremely safe" reentering the Eagles facilities during a video conference earlier this week.

"This is our bubble right here at NovaCare. I can't control everything, we can't control everything," Pederson said. "There probably are going to be some things that come up down the road, but right now, I feel extremely safe and this is a great environment for our players to succeed in."

Glenn Erby of USA Today's Eagles Wire noted Pederson cannot reenter the team facilities until he tests negative twice over the span of 72 hours.

Pederson, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl title during the 2017 campaign, is entering his fifth season as the team's head coach.