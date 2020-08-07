Every NBA Team's Best Free-Agent Signing of the Past Decade

0 of 30

The past 10 years of NBA free agency have delivered some of the best and worst contracts in league history.

For Part 2 of this two-part mini-series, we'll be focusing on the best deals of the decade, meaning contracts that were signed from 2010-19.

Each team's section will be broken down into three parts: the total contract (years and money), the amount of the contract the player actually ended up serving with the team that signed him and the cost per win share (money the team ended up paying the player divided by total win shares while under contract with said team).

Beyond win shares, individual and team accolades were taken into account, as well. Players signing or re-signing with teams as restricted or unrestricted free agents were eligible for this list, but extensions were excluded.

Here's the best free-agent signing from the 2010s for every NBA team.