Ereck Flowers Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List by Dolphins Ahead of Training Camp

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers (74) watches during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced they placed veteran offensive guard Ereck Flowers on the reserve/COVID-19 list and activated long snapper Blake Ferguson off it. 

The announcement explained, "This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list."

Flowers entered the league when the New York Giants selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

He has played for the Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington throughout his career, spending the 2019 campaign on Washington and appearing in all 16 games. He has never appeared in less than 13 games in a single season.

Pro Football Focus gave Flowers an overall player grade of 64.2 during the 2019 campaign. He was part of an unspectacular Washington offensive line that Football Outsiders ranked as the 18th-best run-blocking unit and 31st-best pass-blocking unit in the league.

Miami agreed to sign him to a three-year deal in March.

The hope is surely that he will be an important part of providing protection for Tua Tagovailoa as the rookie quarterback develops at the NFL level.

