Redskins Rumors: Ereck Flowers to Test Free Agency, Will Have a 'Strong' Market

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Washington Redskins offensive lineman Ereck Flowers will reportedly hit free agency after the two sides were unable to agree on a new deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Monday (via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network).

The 25-year-old is expected to have a "strong" market and could earn a deal worth $10 million per year.

Flowers signed a one-year, $4 million deal last offseason before starting all 16 games with the Redskins.

The 2015 first-round pick started 46 of 48 possible games over his first three seasons with the New York Giants, but he struggled with consistency at tackle.

He was eventually waived in his fourth season before being picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars for the final eight games of 2018.

Things turned around in 2019 when he moved to guard and was a key part of Washington's line.

It seems teams will be willing to pay for his upside considering what he showed in his first year at the new spot.

The lack of high-end alternatives will also help him with Brandon Scherff and Joe Thuney both receiving the franchise tag with their respective teams, via Marc Sessler of NFL Network.

It could lead to a bidding war among squads desperate for interior offensive line help this offseason.