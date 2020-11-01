T.Y. Hilton Ruled out for Colts vs. Lions with Groin Injury

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a groin injury Sunday against the Detroit Lions and was ruled out for the day, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Colts had to deal with the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck ahead of the 2019 season, and the passing game took another hit when Hilton was limited to 10 games. A torn calf muscle relegated him to the sideline for an extended stretch.

Hilton, 30, finished with 45 receptions for 501 yards and five touchdowns, setting career lows in catches and receiving yards. His 2020 campaign didn't get off to a great start as a hamstring problem landed him on the active/non-football injury list in August.

He entered Sunday with 20 catches for 242 yards through six games.

Indianapolis addressed the offense in the offseason by signing Philip Rivers and selecting Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor in the second round of the draft. Trey Burton effectively replaced Eric Ebron at tight end as well.

Should Hilton's season be adversely impacted by injuries again, the Colts will likely look to Zach Pascal and Mo Alie-Cox to step up, with Pittman struggling so far to make an impact as a rookie.