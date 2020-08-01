Mike Trout Shares Photo of Newborn Son, Beckham, on Twitter: 'We Are so in Love'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 1, 2020

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno, left, sits with center fielder Mike Trout, center, and Jessica Trout during a news conference to talk about Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million contract, prior to the team's exhibition baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout and his wife, Jessica, welcomed their first child Thursday, a boy named Beckham Aaron Trout:

The Angels placed Trout on the paternity list Thursday.

Per MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez, Trout can be on the paternity list for three days, and if he needs more time away from the club, it can move him to the restricted list.

Per general manager Billy Eppler, Trout will not have to be quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic upon his return because he will undergo testing during his absence.

Perhaps Beckham will join a line of children who followed in the footsteps of their successful MLB-playing fathers, such as Ken Griffey Jr. The Angels posted this tweet Saturday following the news of Beckham's birth:

Maybe we'll see the elder Trout manage his son in a few decades, but for now, the three-time American League MVP is enjoying being a first-time father.

