Yankees, Phillies, Cardinals, Marlins' Schedules Updated by MLB Amid COVID-19

Major League Baseball has announced updated schedules for teams that have had games postponed this week because of coronavirus outbreaks.

Per a statement from the league, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to begin a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday has been postponed, and the Miami Marlins will travel to Camden Yards for a series against the Baltimore Orioles starting Tuesday after reporting no new positive COVID-19 tests Saturday:

