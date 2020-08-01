Yankees, Phillies, Cardinals, Marlins' Schedules Updated by MLB Amid COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

Philadelphia Phillies players hats and baseball gloves sit in the dugout during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Miami. (Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has announced updated schedules for teams that have had games postponed this week because of coronavirus outbreaks. 

Per a statement from the league, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to begin a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday has been postponed, and the Miami Marlins will travel to Camden Yards for a series against the Baltimore Orioles starting Tuesday after reporting no new positive COVID-19 tests Saturday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Manfred: No Reason to Quit Now

    MLB commissioner: 'We are playing. The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Manfred: No Reason to Quit Now

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MIL-STL Postponed Again

    Four to six additional positive COVID-19 cases from Cardinals organization forces another postponement (Heyman)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MIL-STL Postponed Again

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Lorenzo Cain Opts Out

    Brewers ‘fully support’ outfielder’s decision to sit out rest of 2020 season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Lorenzo Cain Opts Out

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Bauer Sounds Off on Postponements 🗣️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bauer Sounds Off on Postponements 🗣️

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report