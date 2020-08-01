Report: Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu out 'Approximately' 1 Month with Ankle Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) brings the ball up the court during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

New York Liberty superstar rookie Sabrina Ionescu is expected to miss approximately one month after suffering a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported Friday that X-rays on Ionescu's ankle came back negative after she left the Liberty's 84-78 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Ionescu, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, registered 10 points in just 12 minutes of play before exiting the game in the second quarter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ionescu: 'Meant a Lot' to Hear from LeBron, More Stars After Debut

    New York Liberty logo
    New York Liberty

    Ionescu: 'Meant a Lot' to Hear from LeBron, More Stars After Debut

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Sabrina Has Left Ankle Sprain

    Ionescu’s x-rays returned negative and showed no fracture after taking scary fall vs. Dream (Shams)

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Sabrina Has Left Ankle Sprain

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Christmas-Kelly Posts Heartfelt Message on IG After Achilles Injury

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Christmas-Kelly Posts Heartfelt Message on IG After Achilles Injury

    rimac13
    via Instagram

    Sabrina Ionescu Erupts for 33 Pts in Loss to Wings

    New York Liberty logo
    New York Liberty

    Sabrina Ionescu Erupts for 33 Pts in Loss to Wings

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report