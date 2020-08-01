Report: Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu out 'Approximately' 1 Month with Ankle Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

New York Liberty superstar rookie Sabrina Ionescu is expected to miss approximately one month after suffering a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported Friday that X-rays on Ionescu's ankle came back negative after she left the Liberty's 84-78 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Ionescu, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, registered 10 points in just 12 minutes of play before exiting the game in the second quarter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.