Spurs' Gregg Popovich on Standing During Anthem: 'I Reacted the Way I Wanted To'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 1, 2020

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to his players in a huddle in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

NBA players, coaches and referees have knelt during the national anthem in silent protest of systemic racism prior to regular-season games taking place during the league's restart portion, although there have been a few exceptions.

One of them is San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who stood during the anthem prior to his team's 129-120 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Popovich declined to reveal why he stood postgame, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

"I prefer to keep that to myself. Everybody has to make a personal decision. The league has been great about that. Everybody has the freedom to react any way that they want. For whatever reasons that I have, I reacted the way I wanted to," he said.

Popovich has routinely been one of the more vocal professional sports personalities in support of social justice even prior to the latest movement. Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated called Popovich the NBA's "most woke coach" in a November 2016 piece, and he's routinely been supportive of Black Lives Matter.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

