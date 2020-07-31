Report: Marlins to Bus Players, Coaches with COVID-19 to Miami from Philadelphia

Report: Marlins to Bus Players, Coaches with COVID-19 to Miami from PhiladelphiaJuly 31, 2020
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
Members of the Miami Marlins who have tested positive for the coronavirus this week are reportedly going to travel back to Miami by bus.
Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Marlins are going to use "multiple sleeper buses" to send players and coaches from Philadelphia to Miami.
Another Marlins COVID-19 Case
Total number of Miami players that have tested positive increases to 18 (Heyman)