Report: Marlins to Bus Players, Coaches with COVID-19 to Miami from Philadelphia

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

Shirts with a logo of the new Marlins Park stadium are on sale before an Opening Day baseball game between the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 4, 2012, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Members of the Miami Marlins who have tested positive for the coronavirus this week are reportedly going to travel back to Miami by bus.  

Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Marlins are going to use "multiple sleeper buses" to send players and coaches from Philadelphia to Miami. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

