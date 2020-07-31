Alex Rodriguez Reached Out to Astros' Jim Crane for Advice amid Mets Bid

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane says Alex Rodriguez reached out to him for advice on purchasing the New York Mets.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Crane said he told A-Rod:

"We looked at so many teams before buying this one, I told him I had a lot of information. I told him you've got to be willing to understand and know what you're doing. But that could be a good investment. It's a great market. There's a lot of upside. If you turn that team around, you could do as well as the Yankees, in my opinion."

Rodriguez and his fiancee, actor and singer Jennifer Lopez, head one of the groups that have submitted offers to buy the Mets from the Wilpon family.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

