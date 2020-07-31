Alabama Fan Harvey Updyke Dies at 71; Poisoned Auburn's Toomer's Corner Trees

Dave Martin/Associated Press

Harvey Updyke, an Alabama fan who spent over 70 days in jail for poisoning Auburn's famed Toomer's Corner Oak trees in 2010, died Thursday. He was 71.

Bear Updyke, his son, told Mike Rodak of AL.com his father died of natural causes in Louisiana.

In 2011, Updyke called into The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss his actions after the Tigers, led by quarterback Cam Newton, overcame a 24-0 deficit to score a 28-27 victory over the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl the previous November.

"Let me tell you what I did," he said. "The weekend after the Iron Bowl, I went to Auburn because I lived 30 miles away, and I poisoned the two Toomer's trees. I put Spike 80DF in 'em. They're not dead yet, but they definitely will die."

Auburn cut down the trees, which had stood for 76 years, and planted new ones in 2013.

Meanwhile, Updyke pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal damage of an agricultural facility in 2013. He was sentenced to six months in jail, ultimately serving just over two months, and five years of supervised probation after his release. He was also ordered to pay $800,000, per Rodak.

"He was very remorseful about what he had done," his lawyer, Andrew Stanley, said after the guilty plea was entered.

Updyke returned to The Paul Finebaum Show in 2019, saying his actions were "supposed to be a joke."