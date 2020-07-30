Clippers' Patrick Beverley to Play in Opener vs. Lakers, Doc Rivers Says

Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley will play in his team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, per Clips head coach Doc Rivers to reporters (h/t Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times).

Beverley was originally scheduled to miss the Lakers game, per Mark Medina of USA Today on Wednesday.

The point guard did attend the team's Thursday shootaround but did not participate.

Plans have apparently changed, leading to the team's starting floor general taking the court for the Clips' first game of the 2019-20 season restart in Disney World near Orlando, Florida.

Beverley left the NBA's Disney World campus on July 21 to attend to a family emergency but returned on Sunday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He did not play in any of his team's three scrimmage games leading into their first regular-season contest versus the Lakers.

It's unclear whether Beverley will play a full allotment of minutes or start as he works his way back into the mix. The tenacious defender has averaged 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 27.1 minutes per game. He's also No. 1 among qualified point guards in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com.

If Beverley plays fewer minutes or comes off the bench, expect Reggie Jackson to be more prominently featured. The midseason addition from the Detroit Pistons has posted 9.4 points and 3.2 assists in 19.4 minutes per game for the Clips.

The Clippers enter their game with the Lakers shorthanded even with Beverley back, as Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams will be out. Harrell left the NBA campus to attend to a private matter and has not returned. Williams left the campus but is in the midst of a 10-day quarantine.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Furthermore, Landry Shamet will play limited minutes as he works his way back from his COVID-19 diagnosis. Rivers expressed the need to be patient regarding Shamet's return, per Sabreena Merchant of Clippers Nation.

The Clips, who have already clinched a playoff berth, sit second in the Western Conference, 5.5 games behind the Lakers for first.