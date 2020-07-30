Cavs' Larry Nance Jr. Talks LeBron James, Kobe's 60-Point Game, More in B/R AMA

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The NBA is finally back, with the season resuming Thursday at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

To coincide with basketball's return, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. stopped by with B/R for an AMA session with fans. The five-year veteran discussed his experiences with LeBron James, the direction of the Cavs and having a front-row seat for Kobe Bryant's final game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@DekeGeke: What's your favorite on-court story?

My favorite is the obvious, being a part of Kobe's 60-point night was ridiculously cool. That's something I'll never forget. Playing 30 minutes in that game is something I can't imagine topping. He brings us back, makes his free throws. Next, we get a defensive stop and he throws the ball down to JC for a dunk. Then I was the first one to run back down the court and hug him. That was a super cool moment between us and that's a moment I'll have forever.

@JCForTheWin: What do you remember from your time with the Lakers?

The fans. The fans give the team such an incredible platform. You couldn't go anywhere without seeing bumper stickers, flags out of cars. My biggest thing I miss the most is the fans.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

@chandler24512: What was it like playing with LeBron?

For me it was just, he is the ultimate leader. First in the gym, last to leave. Leading by example. He was all of that. You could try to beat him to the gym and you just couldn't. Just his leadership and the way he carries himself is really what makes me think he is the best player ever.

@BayLegend: Who do you think is the greatest NBA player of all time?

Oh gosh I hate this question. For me the greatest player is LeBron. The best I've seen with my two eyes.

@Bills2021champs: Do you think the Cavs are going in the right direction?

I am certain we are heading in the right direction. I think J.B. is the right guy for the job, I'm confident in the guys we've drafted.

@VodVanzo: Who do you want to see the Cavs add in the draft?

I'm so naive on the draft this year, it's hard to pay attention to. I do know from watching I'm a huge fan of LaMelo, I love his play style basketball IQ. I personally have nothing but good things to say about that family.

Lakers are a team you obviously played for, what do you think they need to do to have a chance to go deep in the playoffs this year?

The biggest thing for them is making sure you have that 3rd option every night. Bron is gonna be Bron, AD is going to be AD. That's a given. Whether it's Kuzma or JR, you just need to have a third option.

@thatguy827: What's been your favorite dunk you pulled off in an NBA game?

The one in Brooklyn on Brook Lopez. The slo-mo and the stills are pretty ridiculous, not to be biased but that's my favorite.

@MrNoLa31: Who do you want to dunk on that you haven't yet?

There is one answer for this. Zubac. I want to get him so bad. He is one of my good friends, so if I could have it I would never let him forget. I tell him every time I'm going to get you.

@BenGOATTerwhite: How did you feel when you were robbed in the Dunk Contest by Donovan Mitchell?

I felt like I deserved another one, at least a tie for the dunk off. If there was someone I was going to lose to, Donovan was certainly a good dude to have a trophy. But I'm never doing it again no, blame DJ Khaled.

For me it was a weird experience, I had just been traded back to Cleveland and then go back to LA. I had dunks I was going to do as a Laker so I had to switch it up. The whole idea of it is really cool but I'm done.

@Jasper_Pail: What's the funniest moment of your career?

My rookie year Christmas day game against the Clippers. Random shot came off the rim but I tried to rebound it way over my head with one hand. I almost had it but it slipped out of my hands and went back right into the hoop. It wasn't funny in the moment, I was getting all the hate on Twitter and the memes. But after the fact it was worth it.

@Kingforthewin3: What was it like growing up for an NBA father?



Awesome. The access i got to be around the NBA, to see these real life superheroes in front of me. One of my earliest memories of basketball was when the Cavs won a game with Shaq and Bron. Now being a bunch years later and share that court with LeBron, it's pretty special.

@Jalen_H7: Who is the hardest NBA player to guard?

I would say I've been lit up twice in my career. The first was melo in NY. He was a monster when he gets going, he gave me the business as a rookie in ny. DeMarcus cousins gave me the business too. Those are the two that gave me the hardest time. The obvious is KD too, nobody can guard him.

@SportFanBeast: Favorite movie?

That's a good one. I haven't had to think about this in a long time. Of all time? The movie I've watched the most, I really love American sniper. Saving Private Ryan. I like war movies so I'll go with those.

@Coco9: What's your favorite place to eat in Cleveland?

If I'm taking my wife out, it's Marble room. Swensons is my go to as well.

@ChickfilAisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

I'm a Chick-fil-A guy. For me it's the deluxe. The chicken sandwich but the cheese on it puts it over the top.