Alabama vs. USC at Cowboys' AT&T Stadium Officially Canceled amid COVID-19

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Sept. 5 football game between Alabama and USC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has officially been canceled, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Pac-12 had previously announced its college football season, as well as other fall sports, would be limited to conference-only play out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the ruling, the two teams had still been seeking a way to complete the neutral-site game.

"USC AD Mike Bohn and I are in regular contact. Our current plan is to play the game," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said this month, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

There was significant motivation to complete the game, with Alabama receiving a reported $6 million to take part in the contest, according to Kevin Kelley of FBSchedules.

It matches the amount paid for the 2018 game against USC, which resulted in a 52-6 win for the Crimson Tide.

USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was excited about the game:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Trojans are scheduled to face Stanford in their first game on Sept. 19, but the Pac-12 can rearrange the matchups after a meeting with university chancellors and presidents Friday, per Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times.

Alabama's first scheduled game is Sept. 12 at home against Georgia State.