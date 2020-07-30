Iowa CFB External Review Finds Racial Biases, Supports Retaining HC Kirk Ferentz

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The University of Iowa released a report by law firm Husch Blackwell into the internal culture of the Hawkeyes football program.

The firm wrote that it spoke with 111 people as part of the investigation, including 74 current and former Iowa football players:

"Players and coaches uniformly agreed that the Iowa football program is based on a foundation of discipline and accountability. Several current and former players shared the view that some coaches have used those values to create and perpetuate an environment that bullies and demeans athletes, especially Black athletes. Moreover, recognizing that college athletes typically experience some degree of stress associated with their training and performance, several interviewees shared that the program’s stringent rules promulgated under the name of discipline place significant, heightened stress on players of all races."

The report stated that concerns about specific coaches were raised but that "most players commented positively about head coach Kirk Ferentz and his leadership of the program."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

