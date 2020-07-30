Iowa CFB External Review Finds Racial Biases, Supports Retaining HC Kirk Ferentz

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz follows warmups before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The University of Iowa released a report by law firm Husch Blackwell into the internal culture of the Hawkeyes football program.

The firm wrote that it spoke with 111 people as part of the investigation, including 74 current and former Iowa football players:

"Players and coaches uniformly agreed that the Iowa football program is based on a foundation of discipline and accountability. Several current and former players shared the view that some coaches have used those values to create and perpetuate an environment that bullies and demeans athletes, especially Black athletes. Moreover, recognizing that college athletes typically experience some degree of stress associated with their training and performance, several interviewees shared that the program’s stringent rules promulgated under the name of discipline place significant, heightened stress on players of all races."

The report stated that concerns about specific coaches were raised but that "most players commented positively about head coach Kirk Ferentz and his leadership of the program."

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kirk Ferentz releases statement following investigation

    Iowa Hawkeyes Football logo
    Iowa Hawkeyes Football

    Kirk Ferentz releases statement following investigation

    HawkeyeInsider.com
    via HawkeyeInsider.com

    External review of Iowa's football culture released

    Iowa Hawkeyes Football logo
    Iowa Hawkeyes Football

    External review of Iowa's football culture released

    Rivals
    via Rivals

    Notre Dame AD: ACC Partnership Due to 'Unusual Circumstances'

    Jack Swarbrick says keeping Irish's tradition of independence was too risky right now

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Notre Dame AD: ACC Partnership Due to 'Unusual Circumstances'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Iowa Investigation Completed

    Review finds Hawkeyes FB program 'perpetuated racial or cultural biases' but does not recommend removing HC Kirk Ferentz

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Iowa Investigation Completed

    HawkeyeInsider.com
    via HawkeyeInsider.com