Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick: ACC CFB Partnership Due to 'Unusual Circumstances'

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

A global pandemic certainly qualifies as "unusual circumstances."

That was the wording Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick used to explain why the school is joining the ACC in football for the 2020 season. Swarbrick explained to ESPN's Heather Dinich that maintaining the Fighting Irish's traditional independence left too much to chance:

"This is just an unprecedented and extraordinary year, and you recognize that going in. Could we have constructed a schedule without this? Yes, but given the uncertainties that everybody faces, you couldn't exactly be sure what you have. There was a greater level of control and certainty if we could do this with the ACC than if we had just constructed the schedule ourselves."

