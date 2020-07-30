Anthony Davis Reveals Advice from LeBron James After Lakers Lost Games

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (23) celebrate as they walk back to the bench in the final seconds of overtime in the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The Lakers won 119-110. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis said he's learned a lot from teammate LeBron James about how to handle losing and identifying problems that warrant attention.

Davis explained to ESPN's Dave McMenamin how playing alongside someone who's enjoyed such consistent high-end success has helped him grow as an NBA player.

"You know, I used to be so upset and so, like, down, when we lose a game," he said. "And he'd be like, 'I done lost in-season series to several teams. But when the playoffs come, it's different.' ... For a guy who's done it year after year after year after year, eight times in a row [in the NBA Finals] ... if he's not worrying, then I'm like, 'All right, we're fine.' But once he starts getting a little upset, it's like, 'All right, we know it's something that we need to fix.'"

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Offseason Plans for NBA's Worst Teams 📝

    How the 10 worst teams can make the playoffs in 2021

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Offseason Plans for NBA's Worst Teams 📝

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Restart Team's Best Giannis Pitch

    The best tampering strategy to woo Antetokounmpo 📲

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Every Restart Team's Best Giannis Pitch

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Restart Power Rankings 📊

    Ranking every team in Orlando based on their championship odds

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Restart Power Rankings 📊

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Wizards ✍️

    No Beal. No Wall. No Bertans. Here’s why Washington still hasn’t given up on its season 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Wizards ✍️

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report