Anthony Davis Reveals Advice from LeBron James After Lakers Lost Games

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis said he's learned a lot from teammate LeBron James about how to handle losing and identifying problems that warrant attention.

Davis explained to ESPN's Dave McMenamin how playing alongside someone who's enjoyed such consistent high-end success has helped him grow as an NBA player.

"You know, I used to be so upset and so, like, down, when we lose a game," he said. "And he'd be like, 'I done lost in-season series to several teams. But when the playoffs come, it's different.' ... For a guy who's done it year after year after year after year, eight times in a row [in the NBA Finals] ... if he's not worrying, then I'm like, 'All right, we're fine.' But once he starts getting a little upset, it's like, 'All right, we know it's something that we need to fix.'"

