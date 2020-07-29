Joe Burrow's Father Jimmy Jokes 'We Finally Got Him Outta Our Basement'

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIJuly 30, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Burrow is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Joe Burrow's father has a simple request for what his son should buy after the quarterback agreed to a four-year, $36.1 million contract Tuesday: his own place.

Speaking to 104.5 FM ESPN Radio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jimmy Burrow joked the life-changing money will allow his son to finally move out of the family's Ohio home.

"We finally got him outta our basement," Burrow said (h/t AllBengals' James Rapien).

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jimmy Burrow on Joe's Contract with Bengals

    'We finally got him outta our basement' 😂

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Jimmy Burrow on Joe's Contract with Bengals

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Mahomes Peeped His NFL Ranking

    Chiefs QB taking notes on placing No. 4 on top 100 list after Lamar Jackson goes No. 1 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Peeped His NFL Ranking

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar Ranks No. 1 in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar Ranks No. 1 in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2020

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyler Boyd Fires Back at Some Joe Burrow Doubters

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Tyler Boyd Fires Back at Some Joe Burrow Doubters

    Chris Roling
    via Bengals Wire