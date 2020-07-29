Joe Burrow's Father Jimmy Jokes 'We Finally Got Him Outta Our Basement'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Joe Burrow's father has a simple request for what his son should buy after the quarterback agreed to a four-year, $36.1 million contract Tuesday: his own place.

Speaking to 104.5 FM ESPN Radio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jimmy Burrow joked the life-changing money will allow his son to finally move out of the family's Ohio home.

"We finally got him outta our basement," Burrow said (h/t AllBengals' James Rapien).

