Report: SEC Nearing Agreement for 10-Game Conference-Only CFB Schedule in 2020

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIJuly 29, 2020

LSU players celebrate with teammates after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU won 37-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The SEC is set to become the latest Power Five conference to move to a 10-game, conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season.  

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported the SEC is "moving closer to an agreement" with a majority of its members' athletic directors approving the idea during a virtual meeting Wednesday. 

SEC presidents are expected to meet Thursday to ratify the potential schedule change. 

     

