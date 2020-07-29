Report: SEC Nearing Agreement for 10-Game Conference-Only CFB Schedule in 2020

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The SEC is set to become the latest Power Five conference to move to a 10-game, conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported the SEC is "moving closer to an agreement" with a majority of its members' athletic directors approving the idea during a virtual meeting Wednesday.

SEC presidents are expected to meet Thursday to ratify the potential schedule change.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.