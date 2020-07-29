VT's Caleb Farley Opts out of 2020 CFB Season, Will Prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

Rob Goldberg July 29, 2020

Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will opt out of the 2020 season and instead train for the 2021 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

"Though the competitor in me badly wants to play this season, I cannot ignore what's going on in my heart and I must make the decision that brings me the most peace," Farley said.

The redshirt junior also noted his mother died of an illness in 2018 and he "can not afford to lose another parent or loved on."

He joins Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner among the first college football players to choose not to play this year. Over two dozen NFL players have already opted out for both voluntary reasons or being at high-risk of contracting COVID-19.

      

