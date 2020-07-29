Doc Rivers: Clippers' Deep Roster Is Built for Success in NBA Restart Bubble

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers coaches during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers have been without five players during the NBA restart, but head coach Doc Rivers remains confident going into the start of seeding games Thursday.

"Well, a deep roster is built for that," Rivers said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "And we've done that. Now, when you have five and six guys out at one time, that's asking too much on any roster. By the time the [seeding] games start, we won't have that many out, but we'll have maybe two to three key guys out, and that's asking a lot.

"Having said that, that doesn't stop us from believing we're going to win every game. We have great confidence."

The Clippers have been without Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet, with each player spending time away from the Orlando bubble for different reasons. Williams and Harrell will remain out for Thursday's opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, while Beverley is a "maybe" to play.

   

   

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mavs' Statement on SI Report

    Dallas responds to report detailing new sexual assault allegation against a front-office executive

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mavs' Statement on SI Report

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    @Jonwass drops a fresh first-round mock with NBA restarting tomorrow on TNT ⬇️

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Returns to Practice After Missing Time with Eye Injury

    Davis says his plan is to play vs. Clippers, will be evaluated Wednesday night

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Returns to Practice After Missing Time with Eye Injury

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Zero Positive COVID-19 Cases of 344 Tested Since July 20

    💪 Consecutive rounds of zero positive cases 🙌 Great news on eve of restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zero Positive COVID-19 Cases of 344 Tested Since July 20

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report