Doc Rivers: Clippers' Deep Roster Is Built for Success in NBA Restart Bubble

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers have been without five players during the NBA restart, but head coach Doc Rivers remains confident going into the start of seeding games Thursday.

"Well, a deep roster is built for that," Rivers said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "And we've done that. Now, when you have five and six guys out at one time, that's asking too much on any roster. By the time the [seeding] games start, we won't have that many out, but we'll have maybe two to three key guys out, and that's asking a lot.

"Having said that, that doesn't stop us from believing we're going to win every game. We have great confidence."

The Clippers have been without Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet, with each player spending time away from the Orlando bubble for different reasons. Williams and Harrell will remain out for Thursday's opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, while Beverley is a "maybe" to play.

