Dusty Baker Says Joe Kelly Told Carlos Correa 'Nice Swing, B---h'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

If two pitches thrown at consecutive Houston Astros stars weren't enough to get tempers flaring, Joe Kelly's mouth apparently made sure to finish the job.

Following Tuesday's brief benches-clearing brouhaha between the Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston manager Dusty Baker said it was Kelly, the L.A. reliever, shouting at shortstop Carlos Correa after a strikeout that caused both teams to come running onto the field.

After throwing behind Correa earlier in the sixth-inning at-bat, Kelly came back with a knuckle-curve that sent Correa flailing for strike three to end the frame. While walking off the mound, Baker said Kelly shouted "Nice swing, b---h," at the shortstop, clearing out the benches.

The Dodgers would finish off the 5-2 victory a few innings later in the first game of the 2017 World Series rematch.

