MLS Is Back Tournament 2020: Quarterfinals Preview After Round-of-16 Results

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

The quarterfinals for the MLS is Back Tournament are set, and if the drama is anything like the first round of knockout games, soccer fans will have plenty to cheer for.

Tuesday night offered up the final two spots in the round of eight with both the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United advancing via penalty kicks after the two matches ended in 1-1 draws.

Chase Gasper scored the clinching goal in the shootout for Minnesota United FC over a Columbus Crew team that went undefeated and unscored on in group play. Portland, meanwhile, connected on all four penalty chances against an FC Cincinnati club that scored on just two of its attempts. The results mean the top two finishers in Group E—Columbus and Cincinnati—are both heading home after just one playoff round.

Here's what's in store when the quarterfinals begin Thursday.

MLS Is Back Quarterfinals Schedule

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Orlando City SC vs. Los Angeles Football Club: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers: Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1

NYCFC Enters Cinderella Role

FC Cincinnati's run was fun while it lasted, but it didn't last too long.

After clinching second place in Group E with six points (2-1), the club promptly fell in the opening round of the knockout stage to Group D runner-up Minnesota. That leaves NYCFC as the lowest remaining seed in the bracket.

New York went 1-2 in Group A play with a negative-two goal differential before stunning a Toronto FC team that finished atop Group C in the round of 16.

Midfielder Jesus Medina scored just five minutes into the match as NYCFC avenged last year's playoff loss to TFC.

In facing the Portland Timbers, NYCFC once again draws a top contender. The Timbers took first place in Group F with a 2-0-1 record and six goals for. The matchup may end up favoring NYCFC, as Portland's offense has only attempted 49 shots all tournament with just 21 making it on net.

New York keeper Sean Johnson has saved 22 of the 28 shots he's faced during MLS is Back action with one clean sheet.

Red-Hot Rossi

If Orlando City is to shut down LAFC, it'll have to find a way to cool off Diego Rossi first.

The Los Angeles forward has been on an absolute tear since the MLS returned from hiatus, scoring seven goals as his club barrels toward the championship.

LAFC's offense was supposed to be a bit duller with Carlos Vela opting out and Javier Hernandez injured. Instead, Rossi has picked up the slack and then some. The four-goal outburst against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the El Trafico matchup on July 18 seems to have sparked Rossi's confidence, and the forward has put the rest of the league on notice.

Containing Rossi will remain Orlando's No. 1 priority Friday.

It'll be much easier said than done.