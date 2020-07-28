Rockets' Eric Gordon Helped Off Floor After Suffering Ankle Injury in Scrimmage

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 29, 2020

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) brings the ball up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon suffered an apparent left ankle injury during a scrimmage against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Gordon landed on Vincent Poirier's foot after firing a pass to forward Robert Covington in the paint as time wound down in the first half:

Gordon apparently put weight on his ankle afterward but needed help off the floor.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Pelicans, Jazz's BLM Anthem Plan

    Both teams are discussing kneeling together around the Black Lives Matter signage during national anthem (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pelicans, Jazz's BLM Anthem Plan

    Malika Andrews
    via ESPN.com

    Danny Green Talks NBA Bubble, Kawhi, Drake and More in B/R App AMA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Danny Green Talks NBA Bubble, Kawhi, Drake and More in B/R App AMA

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    2020-21 NBA Season May Be in Bubble

    NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said 2020-21 season might need a bubble (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2020-21 NBA Season May Be in Bubble

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Austin Rivers Rejoins Rockets After Clearing NBA Quarantine Protocol

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Austin Rivers Rejoins Rockets After Clearing NBA Quarantine Protocol

    Ben DuBose
    via Rockets Wire