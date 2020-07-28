Rockets' Eric Gordon Helped Off Floor After Suffering Ankle Injury in Scrimmage

Rockets' Eric Gordon Helped Off Floor After Suffering Ankle Injury in ScrimmageJuly 29, 2020
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press
Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon suffered an apparent left ankle injury during a scrimmage against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.
Gordon landed on Vincent Poirier's foot after firing a pass to forward Robert Covington in the paint as time wound down in the first half:
Gordon apparently put weight on his ankle afterward but needed help off the floor.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
