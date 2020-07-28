Cowboys News: Dontari Poe, Tyrone Crawford Placed on PUP List with Injuries

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have placed defensive linemen Dontari Poe and Tyrone Crawford on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with injuries, per Nick Eatman, Rob Phillips and David Helman of the team's website.

Per the trio, Poe and Crawford are eligible to come off the PUP list at any time during training camp. Of note, the team's first padded practice is not scheduled until Aug. 17. Therefore, the two will have time to rehab before potentially getting back on the field and joining their team, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Poe is coming off quad surgery after an injury suffered last November while with the Carolina Panthers, and Crawford missed most of last season with a hip ailment.

Poe signed a two-year deal with Dallas this offseason after amassing 22 tackles and four sacks in 11 games with Carolina. Crawford has been with Dallas since 2012. He had 5.5 sacks in 15 games in 2018.

The entire Cowboys roster is now in town for the team's training camp in Frisco, Texas, after the last of the veterans arrived Tuesday. Rookies around the NFL reported on July 21, with quarterbacks and injured players doing so two days later, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Cowboys are scheduled to open their season Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. The team will feature a new-look defense that has seen the additions of Poe, second-round draft pick and cornerback Trevon Diggs, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, among others.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

They'll be led by a new defensive coordinator in Mike Nolan, who joins the team alongside first-year Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Poe and Crawford figure to form one-half of the starting defensive line alongside McCoy and Demarcus Lawrence. They'll be backed up by a star linebacker crew that features Leighton Vander Esch, Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith.

The Dallas defense has plenty of potential heading into the 2020 campaign, with Poe and Crawford playing pivotal roles.