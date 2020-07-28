Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Agree to New Contract After HC Turns Down NFL Offers

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners and head football coach Lincoln Riley have agreed to a new contract featuring a two-year extension that will keep him under control through 2025, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The new deal reportedly came in February after Riley turned down the chance to coach in the NFL.

Riley has been the head coach at Oklahoma for three seasons, going 12-2 with a trip to the College Football Playoff in each year.

The 36-year-old is especially known for his offensive system, helping the Sooners average over 40 points per game in each of the past three years. The squad ranked first in the country with 48.4 points per game in 2018.

This offensive production helped both Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray win the Heisman Trophy under Riley, each going on to become the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Jalen Hurts finished second in Heisman voting last season before becoming a second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

His ability to win games and develop quarterbacks unsurprisingly got the attention of NFL teams.

"There's going to be a race to fire NFL head coaches this season because everyone wants to get on Lincoln Riley as early as possible," a front-office executive told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller last September.

There was plenty of talk about a potential move to the Dallas Cowboys, with owner Jerry Jones saying he was "impressed" with the Oklahoma coach. At one point he was among the favorites to be the team's next coach after Jason Garrett was fired, per Sports Betting Dime.

Riley ended up staying with Oklahoma and will now be under contract for at least six more seasons as one of the highest-paid coaches in the country, per Feldman.