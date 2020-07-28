Lakers' LeBron James Won't Do 'Zero Dark 23' Social Media Blackout for Restart

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James usually puts all his focus on basketball when the NBA playoffs begin, but he won't have that luxury being in the bubble near Orlando.

The Los Angeles Lakers star will keep his connections throughout his time at the Disney World Resort, as he explained to Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

"I won't be turning my phone off during this run. I can't afford to. I have to continue to check in with my family every single day. Check in with my mom, making sure everything is still going well, especially in the uncertainty of what 2020 has brought to all of us, so I can't afford to do that just lose direct contact with everybody. I'll be as locked in as I can be under the circumstances. I won't cheat my teammates, I won't cheat our fans and I won't cheat myself. I'll be ready to go."

James usually shuts down social media during the playoff stretch beginning in April, referring to it as Zero Dark Thirty-23:

Even with the Lakers currently holding the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, don't expect a similar post this year.