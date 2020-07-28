Video: Kendrick Perkins Responds to Lou Williams Telling Him to 'Shut Up'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins appeared on ESPN's Get Up! on Tuesday to address the situation after Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams told him to "shut up" on Twitter.

Perkins didn't seem to take offense to Williams comments, nor did he back down from his assessment of Williams:

"Guys have to realize that I have a job. I have a job to do, and I'm not gonna sit up here and be biased," Perkins said. "I didn't actually kill LouWill yesterday, by the way. I just stated my opinion. A question was asked to me, and I told you how I felt, and I still stand by that today. So, whether he, you know, agreed with it or not, I'm not taking it back. I wish him a speedy recovery, but at the end of the day, I'm not worried."

On Monday, Perkins tweeted, "It's disturbing when a Rookie in Zion Williamson can act more Mature than NBA vet Lou Williams!!!"

Perkins was referencing the fact that the league placed Williams on a 10-day quarantine after he left the NBA bubble just outside of Orlando, Florida, for an excused absence to attend a funeral. While away from the bubble, Williams was photographed inside a strip club.

Williams said he only stopped at the club to pick up hot wings and directed the following tweets at Perkins:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson also left the bubble to attend to an "urgent family matter," according to NBA.com, but returned over the weekend and began serving a four-day quarantine.

While Zion should be cleared to play in the Pelicans' restart opener against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Williams will miss the Clippers' game against the Los Angeles Lakers that same day and their clash with the Pelicans on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Williams is a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year and a key performer for the Clips, as he is averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.

The Clippers are second in the Western Conference and trail the first-place Los Angeles Lakers by 5.5 games.