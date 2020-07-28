Anthony Davis Uncertain for Lakers vs. Clippers Due to Eye Injury, Says Vogel

Anthony Davis Uncertain for Lakers vs. Clippers Due to Eye Injury, Says VogelJuly 28, 2020
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis may miss the team's first seeding game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to an eye injury.
"There is some concern that he potentially will not play Thursday, but we’re hopeful that he does," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Tuesday.
