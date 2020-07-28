Anthony Davis Uncertain for Lakers vs. Clippers Due to Eye Injury, Says Vogel

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles. Davis left his teamâ€™s scrimmage against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, July 25, 2020, after being poked in the right eye and is listed as day-to-day. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis may miss the team's first seeding game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to an eye injury.

"There is some concern that he potentially will not play Thursday, but we’re hopeful that he does," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Tuesday.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

