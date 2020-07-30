Every NBA Team's Best Giannis Tampering Strategy in Orlando

4 of 6

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Boston Celtics

Let's be real: If you come to Boston, it's over for the rest of the Eastern Conference. By the start of the 2021-22 season, we'll still have Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart under contract, and we fully expect Jayson Tatum to agree to an extension as well.

If we're being honest, our power forward situation isn't the best, but what team has a better collection of guards and wings? Cap space could be an issue, we admit, but that's a bridge we can cross later.

One quick question, though: Does that 1971 championship banner ever get lonely hanging by itself in Milwaukee's arena? Because the 17 in the TD Garden rafters keep one another company quite nicely.

Brooklyn Nets

Two superstars are nice, but we all know that Big Threes win championships. Come to Brooklyn, where we've already got Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who have played the lead and supporting roles on title teams. Let's be honest: Both would benefit from being around your joyful demeanor as well.

We'll even let you pick the head coach of the team right now so he can start drawing up a game plan for you in 2021. You want to play for Jason Kidd again? You got it. (You don't, right?) Tyronn Lue? Say no more. We'll even drag Kenny Atkinson back kicking and screaming if that's what you want!

But please, kindly let us know if you're seriously thinking about Brooklyn. With over $142 million already committed to the roster for the 2021-22 season, we're going to have to shed some serious money to get you that max deal.

Houston Rockets

The NBA's leader in player efficiency rating paired with the most analytically driven franchise over the last decade—what could be a better combo than that? Seriously, our front office ran the numbers, and we can't find anything.

Putting you with James Harden means bringing together the Nos. 1 and 2 players in PER, win shares, VORP, box plus-minus and fouls drawn. Imagine: You're spacing the floor in the corner while Harden dances with his defender. You watch as he eventually crosses him over, crosses back and fakes a drive before hitting a step-back three as the shot clock expires. Think of how much energy you could conserve!

Throw in Russell Westbrook; how many other teams can offer the chance to put three MVPs together? We'll have to find new homes for Eric Gordon and Robert Covington to make the money work, but you'd be willing to take a little less since there's no state income tax in Texas, right?

Philadelphia 76ers

It doesn't matter that we handed out $300 million in contracts to power forwards last summer and then moved our All-Star point guard to the same position; we'll make room for you!

Think about it, no more tangling with Joel Embiid in the paint. No more playoff battles with Al Horford. No more pure, unconditional love from fans. Wait, scratch that last one.

With two All-Stars age 26 or younger in Ben Simmons and Embiid, so what if there's already $147 million on the books for 2020-21? I'm sure Horford will rework his contract. Or Tobias Harris. Or Embiid. Or Simmons. Actually, would you consider the mid-level?