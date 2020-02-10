Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces Birth of Son Liam in Photo Posted on Twitter

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in action during an NBA basketball game in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena/Associated Press

The reigning NBA MVP is now a father.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo took to Twitter on Monday to announce the birth of Liam Charles Antetokounmpo:

As a result, Antetokounmpo won't play Monday night when the Bucks take on the Sacramento Kings, per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area. 

This comes after his girlfriend, Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger, revealed the couple was expecting a baby in October with the message "BABY FR34K COMING SOON" (h/t Eurohoops).

Turns out, Antetokounmpo didn't take his own winter-based advice when it came to the name:

It has been quite the stretch for Antetokounmpo, who won the league's MVP award last season, has led the Bucks to an NBA-best 45-7 record this season and is now a father.

