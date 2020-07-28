College Football Recruiting 2020: Analyzing Latest on Alabama, Miami, More

John Raoux/Associated Press

Throughout the offseason, college football teams have focused intensely on building the 2021 recruiting class. After all, with no players on campus, coaches have plenty of time to connect with prospects.

Success comes at different speeds, though.

Early in the summer, both Alabama and Miami found themselves outside of the Top 10 nationally. But in July alone, both programs have enjoyed an impressive string of verbal commitments that have quickly propelled them up the class rankings.

Alabama, unsurprisingly, has picked up several top-rated prospects. Though it happens every year, it's nonetheless impressive.

Five-star offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, the No. 5 overall player in 2021, pledged to the Crimson Tide alongside his brother. James Brockermeyer, a 4-star center, is considered the best player at his position in the 2021 cycle and ranked No. 187 overall.

They picked Alabama over Texas—which is no small victory given their grandfather, father and brother all played for the Longhorns—and SEC rivals Auburn and LSU.

And the Tide weren't finished up front.

Alabama had 5-star offensive tackle JC Latham in the class before adding the Brockermeyer twins. Two days after they committed, 4-star offensive guard Terrence Ferguson chose the Tide. He's the second-best guard in the nation and No. 46 overall prospect.

To recap, Nick Saban and Co. now hold pledges from the Nos. 1 and 5 tackles, No. 2 guard and No. 1 center. That'll do.

Oh, and Alabama recently added the top defensive tackle too.

The SEC power wandered into Big Ten country and plucked Damon Payne from Belleville, Michigan. He's a 5-star talent who checks in at No. 14 in the national rankings. He picked the Tide over Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan State and USC.

As if that's not enough, top-50 defensive end Dallas Turner, top-150 linebacker Kendrick Blackshire and 3-star athlete Kadarius Calloway also committed to Alabama. Those seven pledges helped the Tide soar from a top-20 class to No. 2 nationally.

It took longer than usual, but Alabama is finally where the college football world expects to see Saban's recruiting class.

Miami, meanwhile, is also charging up the rankings.

The Hurricanes landed a marquee commitment from 5-star athlete James Williams on July 21. Expected to play safety in college, the 6'5", 218-pounder is the No. 9 prospect in 2021 and 13th-highest-rated pledge in Miami history.

Most notably for Miami, it managed to beat out Georgia. The Hurricanes have often struggled to keep local products away from the SEC, but in July alone, they edged Georgia for Williams, Auburn for 4-star safety Kamren Kinchens and both Auburn and Tennessee for 3-star receiver Brashard Smith.

Add in pledges from 4-star defensive end Jabari Ishmael and 3-star pass-rusher Thomas Davis, and the 'Canes are rolling.

But the good news doesn't stop there.

Four-star running back Thad Franklin announced he has shut down his recruitment. He's rated No. 10 at the position.

Plus, the 'Canes are trending for 5-star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. The latest predictions from insiders all favor Miami. Long connected to Florida, his other finalist, Taylor will announce his choice Aug. 6.

Thanks to Davis' commitment, "The U" jumped to No. 10 nationally. If Taylor joins the class, head coach Manny Diaz will start pushing for a top-five class ranking. That hasn't happened since 2008.

Also of note in the ACC, 4-star defensive tackle Payton Page will reveal his commitment Tuesday. His finalists are Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Clemson, which currently has the No. 9 class but is seeking its first defensive tackle for the haul, is the heavy favorite.

All recruiting information via 247Sports. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.